“Bird Machine” will be Sparklehorse’s posthumous album

Thirteen years after the death of the leader of the American band, Sparklehorse will return to the present day with a compilation of songs, specifically fourteen, headed by the single that has already been released, “Evening Star Supercharger”. His brother Matt also appears on the track list, including “It Will Never Stop,” released last December. The singer’s younger brother has been in charge of supervising his estate and archiving recordings all these years.

Originally, in 2009, this new album was going to become the fifth album of the group. Linkous y Steve Albini they recorded this material in the studio Static King of Chicago, writing down the title and the songs. Sometime after Mark’s death, Matt and their half-sister, Melissa, rummaged through boxes of archived tapes, trying to piece together “Bird Machine”. Many of them were almost complete, others had to include some modifications that the producer added Alan Weatherheadco-producer with Matt, Melissa, the mixer Joel Hamilton and the sound engineer Greek Calbi. The album will be released on September 8.

The emotional burden of the process has taken hold of Matt, who has indicated the personal value it has for him to return to his brother’s work: “It is the toughest decision I have ever made […] It’s hard to make decisions for another, even more so if it’s your brother and best friend.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

