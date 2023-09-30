Bizarrap announces BZRP#57 under the name Bizapop

The Argentine producer presents a short film with which he informs us that there will be a new session he 4th of October. Although there are not many more details about it beyond the fact that it will do so under the name Bizapop, we do not know whether to adopt that name for the future or strictly for this specific launch.

The short film, directed by Jaime Jamesparody of Martin Scorsese’s successful film “The wolf of Wall Street”starring in 2013 by Leonardo DiCaprio y Jonah Hill. In this case, in addition to a lot of extras, the actor appears in the video Guillermo Francella (“The Secret in Their Eyes”). There are a total of about nine minutes that serve to anticipate that there will be new material in a few days.

At the moment it has not been announced which voice will be the guest in this song, although there are countless rumors about the collaboration of names as diverse as Lali Espósito, Justin Bieber, Rosalía or Belinda. In any case, we will have to wait to see who surprises us.

