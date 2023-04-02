Home World Blam Marina Pezerović Zere | Entertainment
Popular singer Marina Pezerović, better known as Zera, became the topic of social networks after a slip.

Marina Pezerović Zera, was born in Austria, and her parents are originally from Novi Sad. She graduated from music school in Dornbirn and often performed at festivals there as a lead singer before some concerts, but never in Serbian. A few years ago, she started singing covers of Serbian songs and publishing them on social networks, and when she was contacted by Generacija Zed, a publishing house that consists of many teenage stars, she started working in a restaurant and collecting money to come to Belgrade.

Her wish came true as soon as she came of age, and her first track “Do zore”, which she wrote herself, made a real boom and conquered the trend at that time. Her popularity grew and in just a few years she became one of the favorite singers among the youth. In the beginning, Marina struggled with the Serbian language, which is why she was often the target of ridicule on the networks.

However, now the singer is under attack again, and the reason is the knowledge of geography, or rather, lack of knowledge. Zera answered her fans’ questions that interested her, and one of them was what her favorite city was – because of her answer, social networks were fired up.

She replied that Montenegro is her favorite cityand her slip is shared at an incredible speed, so the answer also appeared on one profile on the aforementioned network – “Well, really Zera“, reads the description of the photo of her answer.

Zera performed in front of the Assembly of Serbia to welcome the year 2023, and when she went on stage threw the audience into a trance, let’s tune in to see what it looked like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

