Joshua Jackson, who appeared in 1997 in Scream 2, expressed his desire to return to the hypothetical seventh installment of the franchise, also explaining the reasons behind the incredible success of the saga.

Scream is one of the most prolific and beloved horror sagas of all time, captivating viewers since the 1990s. The sixth chapter – released March 9 – has met with considerable success with critics and audiences and there are already rumors of the production of a seventh chapter. Some historical actors of the franchise have also expressed the desire to be able to return in the eventual Scream VII. Among these, figure Joshua Jacksonalready face of Scream 2.

Scream – Josha Jackson and the reasons behind the success of the saga

Joshua Jackson he became an icon of the 2000s thanks to his role in the series Dawson’s Creekwhich aired from 1998 to 2003. He later linked his name to other successful shows, such as Fringe, The Affair – A dangerous relationship and the first season of Dr. Death. Having become a well-known face on the small screen, the actor has not managed to establish himself in the cinema, often taking part in high-budget projects – in small roles – or in independent films. In the 90s, before becoming one of the protagonists of Dawson’s Creekhowever, Jackson appeared in Scream 2, saga of which he is a fan and an attentive spectator. For this, during an interview for the magazine CinePOPthe actor expressed a desire to be able to return in a hypothetical seventh chapteralso explaining the reasons behind the franchise’s decennial success:

No one has contacted me about the sixth, but I’d be willing to come back in the seventh [capitolo]. I find it really impressive what they are doing to stay, at the same time, self-referential and contemporary and fresh. So I’d be happy to go back in Scream 7.

Should Jackson’s wish come true, the star would join the roster of stars who appeared in one installment of the franchise and then return, years later, in another installment. Hayden Panettierefor example, has returned to the scene, after a seven-year absence, in Scream VI – had already appeared in Scream 4 in 2011. In the cast of Scream VI were also present Courtney Cox – fixed presence of the saga since the first chapter of 1996 -, Jenna Ortega e Melissa Barrera – the two protagonists of Scream (5). In a historical moment in which horror has returned to the fore, with revivals and sequels of historical sagas or with unpublished and independent projects, Joshua Jackson’s participation in Scream 7 could then revive his career on the big screen. So all that remains is to wait updates on the possible development of a new chapter on the disturbing enterprises of Ghostface.