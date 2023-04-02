There is a secret that not everyone knows and that can make the difference, if you stop before this finish line you will only have wasted time!

Losing weight and keeping fit is the desire of many Italians who arrive at this time of the year and one of the simplest and most effective strategies to achieve this goal has always been the walk. Walking offers numerous health benefits, contributing to weight loss and improvement of general well-being. But how many kilometers a day do you need to walk to get the best results?

Between 5 and 7km of walking a day, this is the secret to a healthy life according to the World Health Organization

First of all, it is important to underline that walking is a low impact physical activity, suitable for all ages and any level of athletic training. This makes it an ideal option for anyone who wants to embark on a slimming and toning journey without weighing down the joints and muscular system.

However, it is recommended to get amazing results walk at least 5 kilometers a day, trying to maintain a sustained and constant pace. It’s important to adapt the journey and distance to your abilities and fitness, gradually increasing your effort over time. A great strategy to stay motivated is to set realistic and progressive goals, come increase the distance traveled or the time taken to complete the journey in each exit, but not only.

In addition to the distance, it is essential to pay attention to the frequency of the walks. To obtain concrete results, it is appropriate walk at least 5 times a week thus ensuring constant and well-distributed training over time.

We remind you that walking, albeit effective, cannot guarantee dream results by itself. It’s important combine physical activity with a balanced and healthy diet, rich in nutrients and low in saturated fats and refined sugars. Furthermore, it is useful to integrate walking with other exercises, such as muscle toning or strengthening exercises, to obtain a harmonious and well-proportioned physique.

In conclusion, walking is a great tool for losing weight and improving your fitness. Walking at least 5 kilometers a day, at least 5 times a week, can lead to surprising and lasting results. By combining physical activity with a healthy diet and a complete workout, you will then finally be able to realize your dream of a toned and fit body with a truly applicable effort that your body won’t stop thanking for.