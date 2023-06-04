Blonde Redhead announce their first album in nine years

alternative rock band Blonde Redheadformed by the twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace y Kazu Makinoreturns to the music scene after nine years of hiatus announcing a new album titled “Sit Down For Dinner”. The album, which contains eleven songs, will be released next September 29th through section1. In addition, the band has decided to give a preview with “Snowman”.

The title of the album must be taken literally, since the trio makes it a rule that dinner is non-negotiable, whether in the studio or on tour. It is a moment where relationships and training links grow and strengthen. In addition, to celebrate his return, the group is organizing dinners “Sit Down For Dinner” in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles. Tickets for these events will go out the same day the album is released, so stay tuned.

Blonde Redhead were one of the alternative rock and indie rock bands that best explored combined noise rock and dream pop during the 1990s and early 2000s. His first record was “Blonde Redhead” from 1995 and the last “Barragan”published in 2014 as a tribute to the minimalist Mexican architect Luis Barraganwhich was followed by the compilation box of rarities and traveling material “Male Female”. Kazu Makino he released a solo album in 2019.

