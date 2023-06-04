Home » The para-hockey players lost to Canada for the second time at the WC and will play against China for bronze
Sports

The para-hockey players lost to Canada for the second time at the WC and will play against China for bronze

by admin

At the World Championship in Moose Jaw, the Czech para-hockey players lost to Canada 0:5 in the semi-finals, and they will face China for the bronze medal. Unlike the balanced match in the basic group, which coach Jakub Novotný’s team lost narrowly 1:2, the overseas team decided the rematch in the playoffs already in the first quarter with four goals. The match for gold will have the same composition as in the last five years, the Americans, who outclassed China 10:2, will compete with the Canadians for the third title in a row and the sixth overall.

See also  Which is stronger in the European war?Premier League 4-2 La Liga Manchester City Defend Manchester United Barcelona..._European League_Champions League_Marseille

You may also like

A Flixbus ended up in an embankment on...

Hartberg said goodbye to seven players – sport.ORF.at

Real Madrid officially announced that Asensio will leave...

Inzaghi rejoices, commitment honored and classification consolidated –...

Ostrák scored for the second time in MLS...

Watch Andy Murray at Surbiton Trophy live on...

Conference call of the 30th round from 2.30...

After the GLOBIS Cup group stage, Wang Xinghao,...

who goes and who comes in Serie A...

Aaron Judge homers, breaks fence to rob extra-base...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy