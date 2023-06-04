The para-hockey players lost to Canada for the second time at the WC and will play against China for bronze

At the World Championship in Moose Jaw, the Czech para-hockey players lost to Canada 0:5 in the semi-finals, and they will face China for the bronze medal. Unlike the balanced match in the basic group, which coach Jakub Novotný’s team lost narrowly 1:2, the overseas team decided the rematch in the playoffs already in the first quarter with four goals. The match for gold will have the same composition as in the last five years, the Americans, who outclassed China 10:2, will compete with the Canadians for the third title in a row and the sixth overall.

