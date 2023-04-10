The lifeless bodies of two people were found in the rubble of the building which collapsed yesterday in Marseille following an explosion. The firefighters confirmed this, explaining that the recovery of the bodies, “given the particular difficulties of intervention, will take time”.

Six other people are still missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed near the port. Piles of burning debris hampered rescue operations: more than 100 firefighters worked to put out the flames deep in the rubble.

Five people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collapse, which occurred just before 1 in the morning. A nearby building also collapsed. Drones and probes were used to search for the missing.