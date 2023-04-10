Home World Bodies of two victims found in Marseille explosion
World

Bodies of two victims found in Marseille explosion

by admin
Bodies of two victims found in Marseille explosion

The lifeless bodies of two people were found in the rubble of the building which collapsed yesterday in Marseille following an explosion. The firefighters confirmed this, explaining that the recovery of the bodies, “given the particular difficulties of intervention, will take time”.

Six other people are still missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed near the port. Piles of burning debris hampered rescue operations: more than 100 firefighters worked to put out the flames deep in the rubble.

Five people suffered minor injuries as a result of the collapse, which occurred just before 1 in the morning. A nearby building also collapsed. Drones and probes were used to search for the missing.

See also  China announces new exercises after the arrival of the US delegation in Taiwan

You may also like

Confession of a man whose neighbors are Russian...

American right-wingers the biggest threat from terrorism |...

Genophobia – fear of sex Fun

Rudi Gober got into a fight with a...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 10 April...

Valverde punches Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal: “Now tell...

Goga Sekulić on breast surgery | Entertainment

The first “extreme black hole” discovered through gravitational...

Eneba Easter Sale: Get Up To Additional 10%...

The referee elbowed Roberson in the head Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy