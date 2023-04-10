Of Marco Bonarrigo

Illness or accident for the Bergamo native, who was with his bicycle in Camerata Cornello, an inaccessible area in the upper Val Brembana. His body was found around 1pm and identified a few hours later by his sister who was waiting for him for Easter lunch

There were very few expert off-road cyclists like him: in 1993, at the age of just 18, Dario Acquaroli was the first Italian to win a mountain bike world title which was followed by a second in 1996. With Paola Pezzo, Acquaroli contributed significantly to the launch of the discipline in our country. The champion from Bergamo who died at the age of 48 on Easter morning by bicycle in Camerata Cornello, in an inaccessible area of ​​the upper Val Brembana. The body was found around 1pm and identified a few hours later by his sister who was waiting for him for Easter lunch: Acquaroli had gone out alone on a mountain bike excursion, it is not yet clear whether it was an accident or, more likely, illness. The body was found by some hikers along a path in the Cespedosio area, the arrival of the air ambulance and mountain rescue was useless.

A ride on Easter day, an illness. This is how Dario Acquaroli, 48, passed away today, a symbol of MTB in Italy for a decade, two-time XCO world champion, the message on Twitter with which Acquaroli was remembered by the Federciclismo.

In addition to the two World Cups, Acquaroli had won two European titles and five Italian titles, confirming himself as the strongest discipline specialist in our history. After retiring, Acquaroli remained in cycling as an ambassador in Vittoria Gomme (he directed the wheel change of professional racing) and marketing manager of Merida Italia.