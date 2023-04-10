This is not the first time that Duque points out alleged “complicity” of the Maduro government with the ELN guerrillas. In fact, it should be remembered that during the time he served as Head of State in Colombia, Duque Márquez showed himself to be a staunch opponent of Chavismo in Venezuela due to his attacks against the opposition, the irregularities in the presidential elections and the migratory crisis. that intensified in recent years after the impressive inflation registered by the Bolívar.

Other reactions to Antonio García’s threats

Duque was not the only political personality who rejected García’s threats against the journalist María Alejandra Villamizar after she published the opinion column ‘No one is eternal’. President Gustavo Petro also expressed his position on the issue and pointed out the pronouncement of the commander of the National Liberation Army as an attack on freedom.

“Any man who has control over weapons and speaks to unarmed journalists, without their will, should know that their very presence, their very word can pose a potential threat. It is, de facto, a breach of freedom.” Petro referred to the message delivered by García using a song by Colombian singer-songwriter Dario Gómez to allegedly “intimidate” Villamizar.

“@MariaAlejaVM says that “nobody is eternal in the world”, referring to the ELN. I answer him with the same song by his favorite singer Darío Gómez: “You will suffer, you will cry while you get used to losing, then you will resign yourself when you no longer see me,” was the threat from the ELN commander that generated a barrage of criticism in his against.