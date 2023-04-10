Home News Iván Duque reproached journalist for threats from ELN commander
News

Iván Duque reproached journalist for threats from ELN commander

by admin
Iván Duque reproached journalist for threats from ELN commander

This is not the first time that Duque points out alleged “complicity” of the Maduro government with the ELN guerrillas. In fact, it should be remembered that during the time he served as Head of State in Colombia, Duque Márquez showed himself to be a staunch opponent of Chavismo in Venezuela due to his attacks against the opposition, the irregularities in the presidential elections and the migratory crisis. that intensified in recent years after the impressive inflation registered by the Bolívar.

Other reactions to Antonio García’s threats

Duque was not the only political personality who rejected García’s threats against the journalist María Alejandra Villamizar after she published the opinion column ‘No one is eternal. President Gustavo Petro also expressed his position on the issue and pointed out the pronouncement of the commander of the National Liberation Army as an attack on freedom.

“Any man who has control over weapons and speaks to unarmed journalists, without their will, should know that their very presence, their very word can pose a potential threat. It is, de facto, a breach of freedom.” Petro referred to the message delivered by García using a song by Colombian singer-songwriter Dario Gómez to allegedly “intimidate” Villamizar.

“@MariaAlejaVM says that “nobody is eternal in the world”, referring to the ELN. I answer him with the same song by his favorite singer Darío Gómez: “You will suffer, you will cry while you get used to losing, then you will resign yourself when you no longer see me,” was the threat from the ELN commander that generated a barrage of criticism in his against.

You may also like

Updating of the Security Patterns of the Interoperability...

Action of security forces in Mach, 2 terrorists...

Pastrana comes for the conservatives of Cali

Lampedusa, new shipwreck: 18 migrants missing

Senades Monagas celebrates ninth anniversary

How to have a good relationship as a...

Across mountains and seas, seek common development and...

“Do not turn away from what is not...

Peruvian police capture international gang linked to extortion

Petro will meet with former paramilitary chiefs for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy