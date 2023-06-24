Prosecutor’s Office will inspect Dapre for investigation of Laura Sarabia

The Attorney General’s Office will carry out an inspection of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre) for the process opened in the agency against the former presidential chief of staff Laura Sarabia, after the alleged irregular use of polygraph tests on her son’s former babysitter, Marelbys Meza.

The visit was scheduled for next Monday, June 26, where the body will review the entity to determine what happened with the scandal for which the disciplinary investigation is advancing.

This is one of the tests ordered by the Attorney General’s Office in the opening order that was released on May 31, while the Attorney General, Margarita Cabello, was in Bucaramanga.

The order also ordered that Dapre deliver information about the position, and the functions performed by Laura Sarabia in the Presidency as chief of staff.

The document specifies the importance of contributing to the investigation the entry notebooks and the recordings of the sector’s security cameras to show the time of entry and exit of Marelbys Meza from the Galán building, which would be where said test was allegedly carried out. .

“If there is a record of admission of Marelbys Meza on that date, in order to submit to the polygraph test, in such an event, provide the documents that prove it, including the film record of his admission. Otherwise, report the factual-legal reasons for which the corresponding record was not made,” the document specified at the time.

The Attorney General’s Office asked the Presidency of the Republic to submit a complete report on the payment of per diems to officials who are designated in special international missions, to understand if these monies are paid in foreign currency or in Colombian pesos.

The body continues to collect the evidence in the absence of knowing whether Sarabia, as investigated, and other witnesses, would have presented their statements within the framework of this disciplinary process.

