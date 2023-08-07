Bogdan Bogdanović on Serbia’s preparations for Mundobasket | Sports

Bogdan Bogdanović revealed details regarding the preparations of the Serbian national team for the upcoming World Cup.

The Serbian national team finished the first part of the preparations before the World Cup (from August 25 to September 10). Training ended at the football house in Stara Pazova and the team headed to Athens, where they will play strong preparatory matches and also the first in front of the audience and TV cameras.

The “Eagles” defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland in duels played “behind locked doors”, even the statistics were not published. Bogdan Bogdanović talked about all this before his trip to Greece. “Quite a young team, we persevered, the preparations went well, without major injuries, which is the most important thing. We are ready to play games and prepare for the championship,” Bogdanović began.

The Atlanta ace commented on the matches that were played behind closed doors. “I forgot a bit what it’s like on the European courts. I’m getting used to it slowly. As for those matches, it was good, we are satisfied. We tried to change as many lineups as possible, to play together, to get into a rhythm, everything looks good.“

How is Serbia playing? “We are young, fast, we play attractive basketball, I can say that in advance. I hope for the best at the World Cup, as always.”

He now has a new role, as he is the captain of the Serbian national team. “There is no big difference, we know each other there, we have been friends for many years, maybe there are just more media obligations and what we don’t like, other things,” laughed Bogdan.



At the Akropolis Cup, Serbia will play Greece and Italy, the first matches that fans will be able to see. “We know their culture of basketball, they play in their own way and style, it will be a good test for us, we will have the opportunity to see what the audience thinks.”

Mundobasket is approaching, it starts on August 25, and despite a large number of dismissals, such as Nikola Jokić, the public in Serbia believes that this team can fight for one of the medals. “We didn’t have that much time to follow, there was a lot of training in Pazova, there was a lot of activity between us. Everything is going in its own way, everyone is focused on the championship, not on dismissals and on who is there and who is not, that’s it.”

Finally, he congratulated the junior national team of Serbia, which won gold at the European Championship in Nis. “We sent them off, especially the elimination games, kudos to them, they showed chemistry, the team. They played better and better as the championship went on, that’s the characteristic of great teams, we congratulate them on the gold,” concluded Bogdanović.

