Bojan Vaskovic, singer from the Lexington band, spoke about his daughter and the agony his wife went through after giving birth.

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

Aleksandra recently left the hospital with her baby and talked about the stressful period she and her husband went through, and she revealed earlier that the doctors even advised her to end pregnancy. The Vaskovićs do not hide the fact that they have left behind the most difficult struggle of their lives, a it was the singer who spoke about everything for the first time.

“This period was very difficult for her and for us. She decided to save the pregnancy. The doctor said that 99 percent of women would have given up. This is her victory. There are no words to praise that. It is a big courage and sacrifice. That’s when a person is born with something. She has some strength and power to overcome every obstacle that comes her way. She won the biggest victory of her life,” said Bojan.

His wife is very popular on social networks, and he has now given his comment on that:

“At first it was unusual for me. I feel like we are living in the eighties. We are adapting to the times. In any case, she started spontaneously and got a good feedback. I see that she is fulfilled when she shares something with someone and when she helps someone.” , he said in the “Premiere Weekend Special” show.

