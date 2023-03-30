Mathematics has not yet ruled the relegation of Cremonese. Within the walls of the Bologna however, it already is a well-defined plan ready.

Bologna is playing an excellent season and the European goal hasn’t faded yet. On the upper floors of society, the present is lived with an eye towards the future. Should the Lombard club return to Serie B, there are rumors that Bologna are ready to go on the attack. It seems that there are 5 names that ended up in Giovanni Sartori’s notebook. Not only strikers but also a defender and a midfielder.