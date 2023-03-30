Home World Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three months in the US
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three months in the US

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three months in the US

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil. The former president returns after a three-month stay in the United States, in a climate of tension due to the danger of new unrest after the assault on the institutions on 8 January.
Bolsonaro should arrive at 7:10 local time (12:10 Italian time) with a Gol flight that will arrive in Brasilia from Orlando, Florida.
The authorities of the state of Brasilia have put in place various security measures in the event of demonstrations organized by sympathizers of the former president. Among these is the prohibition of transit in the main street that leads to the area of ​​the institutional buildings.
The return takes place while the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva he is currently, due to pneumonia, in the official residence and not in the government building.

