Ita, the CEO of Lufthansa: “There is no agreement on the price, but we are confident”

Ita, the CEO of Lufthansa: “There is no agreement on the price, but we are confident”

Ita, Spohr: “Convinced we can arrive at a common business plan, a possible turning point”

I am absolutely convinced that a common business plan can be created and that a breakthrough in ITA is possible. I also believe that the recent talks have confirmed our belief that a turnaround is possible once we have integrated Ita into the Lufthansa group”. Carsten Spohr parlando all’Airlines for Europe Aviation Summit a Bruxelles.

“The open questions – explains the top manager – are being evaluated. Obviously Ita has lost public money and this is reflected in the evaluation, which represents the last real obstacle in the discussion. We are confident we can sign within the exclusivity period.”

“Now, the next big deal we have to find – he underlines Spohr – is on the price reflecting Ita losses. I am sure that we will be able to reach this agreement. Tomorrow I will see the minister to go to Rome. It is important not to forget that Milan is the third catchment area in Europe after Paris and London. Italy is the third largest aviation market in Europe after the UK and Spain and Italy is Europe’s third largest economy in the EU after France and Germania. The incentives are there: this market needs to stay connected to the world. The Lufthansa group, together with Ita, could do it. And I think both sides know that. That’s why, with this rationale behind it, I’m so hopeful. We’ll find a solution.”

