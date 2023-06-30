Home » Bolsonaro sentenced by the Brazilian Electoral Tribunal: he will be ineligible for eight years
Bolsonaro sentenced by the Brazilian Electoral Tribunal: he will be ineligible for eight years

Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible for 8 years. The decided it Supreme Electoral Tribunal Brazilian deeming the former president ineligible to run again for having abused his power and have thrown doubts unfounded on voting system electronic of the country. The decision will prohibit Bolsonaro from running until 2030when he will be 75 years old.

The case centered on a meeting of the July 18th last year, in which the former president used government personnel, the state television channel and the presidential palace of Brasilia to tell the foreign ambassadors that the country’s electronic voting system was rigged. Two out of 7 judges sided with Bolsonaro, saying he had the right to express his feelings freely opinions.

The former president will be able to appeal the Supreme Court, but in the meantime he goes on the attack talking about a “massacre” by “certain sectors of society” and by the court itself: “I respected the ConstitutionI worked legally”, he defended himself in a press conference broadcast by Cnn Brasilwhile in the Higher Electoral Tribunal the president Alexandre de Morais he was giving reasons for his vote.

