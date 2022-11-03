Home World Bolsonaro surrenders to defeat and calls the protesters: “Stop the protests”
SAN PAOLO – “I am with you, I understand you. I too am sad and upset. But I ask you to clear the highways. Remove the blocks, they are illegal and we, as we have always done, must act within the law, in line with the Constitution “. At the end of a hectic day, with tens of thousands of people taking to the streets in the main cities of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro he decides to launch an appeal to those who continue to reject the outcome of the elections and asks for the intervention of the military “against the communist danger and against the dictatorship of democracy”.

