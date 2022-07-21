New tensions between Baghdad and Ankara. The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim in fact, he condemned the bombing of a resort near the city of Zakho, in the autonomous region of Kurdistan of the country, which killed 9 civilians and injured 23 others. An artillery attack attributed to Turkey: “The Turkish forces have once again perpetrated a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty”, the premier wrote on Twitter.
