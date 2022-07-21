Home World Bombs on a resort in Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad accuses Turkey. Ankara denies: “It was the PKK”
World

Bombs on a resort in Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad accuses Turkey. Ankara denies: “It was the PKK”

by admin
Bombs on a resort in Iraqi Kurdistan, Baghdad accuses Turkey. Ankara denies: “It was the PKK”

New tensions between Baghdad and Ankara. The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhim in fact, he condemned the bombing of a resort near the city of Zakho, in the autonomous region of Kurdistan of the country, which killed 9 civilians and injured 23 others. An artillery attack attributed to Turkey: “The Turkish forces have once again perpetrated a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty”, the premier wrote on Twitter.

See also  [Qin Peng Live]Five Hundred Students Rejected, the CCP is annoyed by Biden | Chinese students studying in the US are rejected | Zhao Lijian | Trump

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy