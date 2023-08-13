Home » “I’m happy with the goal, the victory gives us morale”
“I’m happy with the goal, the victory gives us morale”

“I’m happy with the goal, the victory gives us morale”

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 3 hours ago

Cagliari footballer Alessandro Di Pardo spoke at the press conference expressing his opinion on the victory against Palermo. Here are the words reported by “TuttoCagliari.net”: «I’m happy with the goal and with the victory that gives us morale for the start of the championship. Serre important to win in front of our audience. I told Zito to wear it…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Coppa Italia Cagliari-Palermo, Di Pardo: «Happy for the goal, victory gives us morale» appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

