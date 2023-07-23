Home » Removal of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine will take 757 years | Info
World

Removal of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine will take 757 years | Info

by admin
Removal of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine will take 757 years | Info

The “Washington Post” writes that America also contributed to the mining of Ukrainian territory by supplying Kiev with 155-millimeter artillery shells that create temporary minefields and “M-21” anti-tank mines.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The conflict with Russia has turned Ukraine into the most mine-contaminated country in the world, and it will take 757 years to remove all unexploded ammunition, writes the American daily “Washington Post”, citing data from the Ukrainian authorities and several non-governmental demining organizations.

According to the research organization “Globsek”, which is headquartered in Slovakia, almost a third of Ukraine is affected by heavy fighting and demining will most likely be necessary, and more than 173,529 square kilometers are contaminated with unactivated ammunition.

“The sheer amount of munitions in Ukraine is unprecedented in the past 30 years,” said British NGO demining program director Greg Krauter.

According to the American daily, both sides are actively using mines in their operations.

The “Washington Post” writes that America also contributed to the mining of Ukrainian territory by supplying Kiev with 155 mm caliber artillery shells that create temporary minefields and M-21 anti-tank mines.

“Washington’s decision to send cluster munitions to Kiev only further complicates the situation,” the daily writes.

According to certain assumptions, it will take 757 years to remove all the unexploded ordnance scattered throughout Ukraine, even if 500 teams were to work on it.

The World Bank estimated that the cost of these operations could cost $37.4 billion over the next ten years.

The report of the State Department states that Washington has so far earmarked about 95 million dollars for demining operations in Ukraine.

See also  US, first agreements in the Senate towards stricter rules on weapons

SRNA

You may also like

sergej milinković savic scored a goal on his...

Rosa Gutiérrez Accuses Dina Boluarte of Covering Up...

The death of the Palermo cameraman Biondo, the...

Palermo-Agrigento, lorry loses load of waste to be...

Aleksandar Mitrović will not play for Fulham |...

Counting down the days until the birthday of...

Zaki: ‘Justice for Regeni, I will defend human...

In Spain right and left are very close

Slovenian meteorologist’s warning: A new storm is coming,...

Soldier’s Unbearable Grief Turns Deadly: At Least Twelve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy