HighPoint.com 400 live updates: Kyle Larson takes Stage 2 at Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series’ July schedule continues Sunday with the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway!

NASCAR’s top stars are battling it out over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile asphalt speedway, also known as The Tricky Triangle, in front of a sold-out crowd in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

With playoffs right around the corner, every moment counts, and we’ve got you covered with all of Sunday’s action from start to finish.

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season’s remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Seeing green

Just like that, things were underway in Pennsylvania!

William Byron, who checked in at third on our latest power rankings, started on the pole — marking his third pole of the 2023 season and the second of his career at Pocono.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland started at the rear for unapproved adjustments.

There’s No. 1

Byron got a great jump and led the opening lap, but wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone.

It only took six laps for the first caution, as J.J. Yeley spun out of control and went into the wall.

Tire issues

Then, shortly after, Corey LaJoie made contact with the wall and was forced to go to pit road with a flat tire.

Joey Logano dominates Stage 1

Logano took the lead early on in Stage 1 and went on to win the stage, leading 21 of the first 30 laps.

He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. in second and Denny Hamlin in third.

Talk about a 180 …

Logano didn’t make it past the first turn of the restart on Stage 2.

After making contact with multiple cars around him, Logano’s car spun into the wall and had to be assisted off the track. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez went crashing into the wall, with his car a mess in the aftermath of the caution.

Both Logano and Suarez were done for the day.

More Turn 1 issues

Austin Dillon went sliding and slamming into the wall near the end of Turn 1, bringing out a caution.

Not a replay …

It took about 10 seconds for another yellow flag to present itself after the restart, as Kyle Larson appeared to get bumped a bit and went backwards into the wall on Turn 1. Larson was able to drive away, though.

William Byron was cruising

Prior to pitting on Lap 79, Byron led for 45 consecutive laps.

Kyle Larson wins Stage 2

Christopher Bell hit the wall and brought out a caution with five laps to go in Stage 2, leading to Larson taking the stage after wrecking earlier in the stage.

Ty Dillon finished second, with Byron behind him in third.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

Michael McDowell discusses his Cup Series inexperience

Michael McDowell has not been in a position to be on the points bubble to vie for a playoff spot. Will that lack of experience hurt him? He doesn’t think so.

Daniel Suarez discusses making the playoffs

Daniel Suarez is one point behind the current playoff cutoff. He describes the difference it makes for your season to make the playoffs vs. missing them.

Bubba Wallace discusses playoffs, strategy at Pocono

Bubba Wallace says he feels good about making the playoffs on points but still has a strategy that will earn him stage points if need be at Pocono.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski discuss playoffs

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are likely to make the playoffs on points. Does it matter if they make it on points or a win?

