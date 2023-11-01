Title: Qingdao Team Clinches Gold in Judo Youth Association’s Final Day

Date: October 30, 20XX

Location: Nanning

The prestigious judo competition at the First National Student (Youth) Games culminated on October 30th, featuring an exhilarating mixed team final. In a thrilling showdown, the Qingdao team emerged victorious, defeating the Wuhan team with a commanding score of 4:1 to clinch the championship title.

The mixed team finals comprised three matches for both men and women across different weight categories. The Wuhan team initially secured an early lead, with the Qingdao team abstaining from the first women’s 57kg competition, granting Wuhan a direct point. However, Qingdao quickly retaliated in the women’s 70kg contest, as Li Xinxin defeated Wuhan’s Zhang Yiming, equalizing the score at 1:1.

The tide turned in favor of the Qingdao team during the men’s 90kg bout, where Song Jiaze outperformed Wuhan’s Zhou Zhonghao. This victory propelled the Qingdao team into the lead. Wendi Pan reinforced their position by prevailing over Wuhan’s Zhang Yushan in the women’s 70kg and above competition, bringing the score to an impressive 3:1 for Qingdao.

With match point in their grasp, Qingdao deployed Chan Ning for the men’s 90kg and above contest, while Wuhan’s Lin Dong rose to the challenge. Exhibiting skillful agility and determination, Channing launched a relentless series of attacks, ultimately emerging victorious and securing the championship for the Qingdao team.

The judo competition, spanning four days, awarded a total of 15 gold medals. The Wuhan team proved formidable, clinching four gold medals, while the Qingdao and Nanjing teams secured three and two gold medals, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nanning, Beijing Chaoyang, Nanchang, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Chifeng teams each garnered one gold medal.

The First National Student (Youth) Games showcased remarkable talent and spirited performances. The judo competition, in particular, provided thrilling moments for both athletes and spectators alike. The Qingdao team’s success stands as a testament to their dedication, skill, and teamwork, etching their name in the annals of judo history.