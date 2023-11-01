A Guide to ‘Back to the Future: 1999’: Gift Pack Codes and Beginners Tips

“Back to the Future: 1999” Mobile Game Launches with Exciting Features and Gift Pack Codes for Beginners

The highly anticipated mobile game “Back to the Future: 1999” has officially launched on both platforms, offering players a chance to experience stunning visuals, captivating music, and immersive gameplay. To help beginners navigate the wasteland and make the most of their gaming experience, the popular “Hong Kong 01” technology toy channel has provided a comprehensive guide.

1. First Draw Recommendations:

For the first draw in “Back to the Future: 1999,” it is advised not to exert too much force. Limited characters are expected to be released in the future, and the pressure to progress quickly is not high. Therefore, it is best to hold off on using all resources on the initial draw. For detailed instructions on the first draw method and recommendations for the strongest character at the beginning of the game, players can refer to a separate guide.

2. Master All Novice Characters:

The game gifts players with two powerful characters at the start, Sonnet and Apple. It is crucial to practice and improve the level of these characters as they provide various resources through completing tasks. Mastering both Sonnet and Apple will significantly enhance gameplay, making Insight Level 1 much more effective than merely upgrading 4-star characters.

3. Promote Resonance Level:

To strengthen characters in the middle of the game, increasing the resonance level is essential. However, obtaining resonance materials can be challenging, especially momentary noise, which is required for resonance level enhancement. Players can acquire dream fluid tokens by completing the “artificial sleepwalking” layer and exchange them for resonance materials in the store. Prioritizing the exchange of cheaper permanently restricted resonance materials will accelerate the increase in practice levels and allow players to challenge higher levels of artificial sleepwalking.

4. Getting 100 Draws:

During the early server launch stage, numerous server launch activities are available. Players can participate in login activities, such as the 8th Day Notes and Heavy Rain Visitor, to earn a total of 23 draws. Additionally, completing the newbie series mission “The Beginning of the Story” rewards players with 10 draws and 1900 stones, equivalent to approximately 10 draws. These activities alone provide over 40 draws. Furthermore, pre-registration rewards offer an additional 1,800 stones for players, along with 10 draws upon reaching levels 3 and 5. With some efforts and completing main levels, players can swiftly accumulate pure raindrop stones and reach the 100-draw milestone.

5. Gift Codes and Input Method:

Players can access the gift code redemption feature by clicking the settings icon located at the bottom left of the game’s main interface and selecting “Settings.” From there, click on “Redeem Code Rewards” and enter the gift codes listed below to receive exciting rewards:

– 20231026REVERSE

– 3WTIMEKEEPER

– 5WTIMEKEEPER

– 10WTIMEKEEPER

– Back to the future 1999

– 10WTIMEKEEPER

– 1920GOLD

– 1920MACHINERY

– 1960ROCK

– 1966STORM

– 1999POETRY

– 1999Y2KPROBLEM

– RE1999

– REVERSE

– REVERSEGIFT

– STORM

– STORMISCOMING

– TIME1999

“Back to the Future: 1999” offers an immersive gaming experience with its incredible graphics and captivating storyline. Novice players can make use of this guide to get a head start in the wasteland and uncover the secrets of this exciting mobile game.

