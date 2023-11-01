The Transformative Power of Breast Milk: How MicroRNA in Breast Milk Modifies Gene Expression and Strengthens Mother-Child Bond

Breast Milk Found to Contain Genetic Modifiers that Impact Disease Predisposition, New Study Shows

November 1, 2023 | by Chiara Bidoli

Recent studies have revealed groundbreaking findings regarding the properties of breast milk and its impact on gene expression and the development of certain diseases. According to these studies, breast milk contains microRNA nucleic acids that have the ability to modify the expression of genes and influence an individual’s hereditary predisposition to manifest certain health conditions.

Breast milk has long been recognized as more than just a source of nourishment for infants. It is now understood as an exceptional and biologically active substance that not only provides energy and nutrients for growth but also stimulates and modifies various aspects of a child’s organism. The biological properties of human milk constituents are constantly being unraveled through ongoing research. Breast milk functions as a “living tissue” that interacts with the baby, strengthening the bond between mother and child and enhancing the immune system’s ability to combat infections, allergies, tumors, and even chronic diseases in adulthood, explains Riccardo Davanzo, President of the Technical Operational Table on breastfeeding at the Ministry of Health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the close link between the health and nutrition of both the mother and the child. Breast milk, as an optimal source of nutrition for infants, plays a vital role in protecting both the mother and the child, including their mental well-being. Scientific societies in the perinatal and pediatric field, such as the Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN), the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP), and the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO), are increasingly dedicated to promoting breastfeeding as a vital part of maternal-infant care. The 2020-2025 Health Plan further acknowledges the positive effects of breast milk on chronic adult diseases, such as hypercholesterolemia, arterial hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

The latest research has discovered the presence of microRNAs in breast milk, which are nucleic acids that do not transmit genetic characteristics but can influence the functioning of enzymes. This means that microRNAs have the power to modify gene expression and, consequently, an individual’s hereditary predisposition to certain diseases. Breast milk microRNAs exhibit various effects, such as inhibiting the proliferation of tumor cells, facilitating the maturation of the child’s lymphocytes to produce targeted antibodies against infectious agents, and promoting the development of the newborn’s gastrointestinal tract while protecting it from oxidative stress and inflammation. The content of microRNAs in breast milk varies based on the mother’s health, the age of the baby, and the time of day. Therefore, the WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding during weaning and beyond, as long as desired by the mother and child.

While breastfeeding offers significant benefits for both the mother and the child, it is crucial to raise awareness about its numerous advantages and provide concrete and psychological support to overcome any difficulties. Women may encounter challenges, such as concerns about milk production or common issues like regurgitation and colic, but these should not deter them from breastfeeding. Mother’s milk is continuously changing due to various factors, including diet, environment, emotional states, stress, and fatigue. By understanding the transient nature of these challenges, women can be supported and empowered to navigate any lactation crises they may face.

The mental health of the mother is also of utmost importance for successful breastfeeding. A woman’s emotional well-being and experience of motherhood can evolve during the first year of life. Healthcare providers must be empathetic and regularly assess the mother’s mental state during the postpartum period and throughout the first year. Approximately 20% of new mothers experience some degree of mental distress, and it is crucial to identify when this distress becomes overwhelming. In rare cases, it may be appropriate to assist the mother in transitioning away from breastfeeding. However, individual situations should be carefully considered, and the primary focus should always be on the physical and mental health of both the mother and the child. Breastfeeding should be adaptable to meet the needs of each unique circumstance.

Breastfeeding represents a remarkable opportunity for the mother-child relationship, but it is essential to provide women with the necessary knowledge and support to overcome any obstacles they may encounter. As research continues to reveal the exceptional properties of breast milk, efforts to promote and facilitate breastfeeding are becoming increasingly vital in ensuring the well-being of both mother and child.

Copyright © 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

