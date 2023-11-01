Jurios announces the top 3 of the “Hall of Shame”

For the voting, we were looking for examples of failed reforms, lousy changes to the law, unfair examination conditions and “fails” by the state judicial examination offices from the past three years, which could be submitted by email. According to the portal, almost 1,000 Jurios readers voted on the shortlist of the top 10.

The result announced on Wednesday was extremely close: with 20.44% of the votes, the negative prize went to the one that appeared in the FAZ in June 2022 and was widely criticized throughout the industry Article by law professor Tiziana Chiusi, in which she refers to the integrated bachelor’s degree as a “loser bachelor’s degree”. Jurios is also of the opinion that this discredits all affected law students. Chiusi makes several errors in reasoning. Because it’s not about abolishing the two state examinations and replacing them with a “weaker” qualification. According to Jurios, two state examinations with the same requirements should continue to be required to qualify for judicial office. Only those who do not pass the first state examination would then at least have a Bachelor of Laws as a degree. Chiusi’s claim that the integrated bachelor’s degree lowers the quality of German lawyers is simply wrong, criticizes Jurios.

Missing second correction: A “small scandal”

The fact that there was no blind/hidden second correction in either the first or second state examination landed in second place with 19.89%. This means that the second correctors would usually agree with the first vote. Jurios considers it a “small scandal” that there is no blind/hidden second correction in an exam as important as the state examination, on which one’s entire professional future depends.

According to a decision by the Conference of Justice Ministers in May 2022, the two days of rest (in addition to the weekend) between exams should be eliminated in all federal states. 19.62% voted for this “fail” in legal training, meaning he made it to third place.

Editorial team beck-aktuell, Esther Wiemann, November 1, 2023.

