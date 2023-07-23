Does Zuleyha take revenge by killing Hunkar?

Previews of the Terra Amara plot of the episode aired on Monday 24 July at around 2.10 pm on Canale 5.

Bitter land become tomorrow, Monday 24 July 2023 at about 2:10 pm on Channel 5. Here are the previews of the plot of the new episodes. The soap opera is set in Türkiye in the seventies. It was broadcast for the first time, with great success, by the Atv broadcaster from 2018 to 2022 with the title Bir Zamanlar Çukurova – Once upon a time in Cukurova. The story of Züleyha, protagonist of the series, is also available on Mediaset Infinitywhere all the episodes of the soap aired to date have been published.

Before revealing what will happen in tomorrow’s episode, let’s do a quick recap of Sunday 23 July’s episode

Terra Amara: summary of the episode of 23 July

Yilmaz and Zuleyha are about to fulfill their dream of fleeing to Germany but Demir stops Zuleyha. Yilmaz is convinced that Hunkar has betrayed them and wants to kill her. Demir has a falling out with Sevda. Ankara’s men plan Fekeli’s assassination.

Terra Amara, previews of July 24: Yilmaz aims his gun at Hunkar

Yilmaz was unable to escape with Zuleyha because Demir intercepted the woman as she was trying to reach him. Yilmaz, believing that Hunkar is responsible for her, attempts to kill her, but in the end she gives up on her and decides to spare her life.

In the new episode of the Turkish soap we discover the traitor

Demir finds Sermin waiting for him outside Sevda’s house, while the latter watches their conversation unseen. During the dialogue, Sevda discovers that it was Sermin who revealed Zuleyha and Yilmaz’s escape plan to the son of her lover.

In the next episode, Hunkar is still in danger

Hunkar’s life is once again in danger, despite Yilmaz having spared her life in the past. Zuleyha, convinced that it was her mother-in-law who informed Demir of her plan to escape with Yilmaz, attempts to kill her.

In the clip uploaded by Mediaset Infinity, Ankara’s men plan how to kill Fekeli.

