Football: Tim-Dazn-Sky agreement hypothesis for Serie A on TV

Football: Tim-Dazn-Sky agreement hypothesis for Serie A on TV

Rumors about a possible agreement between Dazn and Sky to bring OTT back into Comcast’s pay-TV bouquet are growing stronger. The rumors speak of a hypothesis of an agreement structured in a similar way to that of the three-year period 2018/21, with the Dazn app on Sky Q and a linear channel on the satellite. Everything will depend, however, on the outcome of the negotiations underway between Dazn and Tim on the exclusive agreement of 340 million a year. Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia, spoke on the subject a few days ago during the hearing before the combined Culture and Transport Committees of the Chamber.

«With Tim we are talking in a profitable way with a discussion and a renegotiation on what can be the economic equilibrium on both sides. If another balance is found, we are open to evaluate other commercial activities with other partners ».

However, the theme will not be at the center of the Lega Serie A assembly, with all 20 clubs present. On the table, among other topics, in particular the national licenses, Radio TV, the NFTs Audiovisual Guidelines “Moments”, the Highlights and the AV library purchase.

