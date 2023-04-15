Borac Maglaj Premier League BiH | Sport

Handball players from Borca managed to win against the Maglaj team.
In the 26th round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Borca handball players defeated the Maglaj team with a score of 32:27. From the very beginning, the people of Bnjalu imposed their tempo of the game and deservedly celebrated at the end.
Borac – Maglaj 32:27 (19:15)
After the initial test of strength, the people of Banja Luka had a two-goal lead in the seventh minute (5:3). Draganić’s goal gave Borac a four-goal lead in the 14th minute, and then Kalamanda scored for +5 (10:5).
With Tepić’s goal in the 18th minute, Borac reached the maximum score of +6 in the first half with a score of 12:6. By the end of the first half, the team from Maglaj managed to reduce the score to -4 and went to the break with a score of 19:15.
We saw the first goal below after a full three minutes of play when Kendić scored for -3 Maglaj.
Bajčet retaliated, after which the guests with two quick goals came to only two goals behind. In the 44th minute, Perić scored his ninth goal to bring Banja Luka to +4 (24:20).
After that, the advantage of Banja Luka grew, and three minutes before the end it was a maximum of +7 (32:25).
Luka Perić was the most effective in the ranks of Borca with nine goals. The goal less was scored by Vlado Draganić, while Slađan Subotić made 11 saves.