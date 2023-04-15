Borac Maglaj Premier League BiH | Sport

Handball players from Borca managed to win against the Maglaj team.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In the 26th round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Borca handball players defeated the Maglaj team with a score of 32:27. From the very beginning, the people of Bnjalu imposed their tempo of the game and deservedly celebrated at the end.

Borac – Maglaj 32:27 (19:15)

After the initial test of strength, the people of Banja Luka had a two-goal lead in the seventh minute (5:3). Draganić’s goal gave Borac a four-goal lead in the 14th minute, and then Kalamanda scored for +5 (10:5).

With Tepić’s goal in the 18th minute, Borac reached the maximum score of +6 in the first half with a score of 12:6. By the end of the first half, the team from Maglaj managed to reduce the score to -4 and went to the break with a score of 19:15.

We saw the first goal below after a full three minutes of play when Kendić scored for -3 Maglaj.

Bajčet retaliated, after which the guests with two quick goals came to only two goals behind. In the 44th minute, Perić scored his ninth goal to bring Banja Luka to +4 (24:20).

After that, the advantage of Banja Luka grew, and three minutes before the end it was a maximum of +7 (32:25).

Luka Perić was the most effective in the ranks of Borca with nine goals. The goal less was scored by Vlado Draganić, while Slađan Subotić made 11 saves.