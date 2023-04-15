The edge was thin, but the last little thing was for us, said the coach from Hradec Králové

The longest streak in the history of the extra-league playoffs, which included a maximum number of seven games and a total of 158 minutes of extra time, is over. For the first time in the history of the club, Mountfield from Hradec Králové celebrates advancing to the finals, which in the 79th minute used its only power play in the decisive match and thus won 2:1 in extra time. The hockey players of Vítkovice did not complete the unique turnaround of the series at home, in which they were already losing 0:3.

