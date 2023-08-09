Home » Boris Novković spied on the girlfriend of Zdravko Čolić | Entertainment
by admin
Singer Boris Novković revealed how Zdravko Čolić reacted when he discovered that he had been looking at his girlfriend at the time while she was taking a shower

Izvor: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv Grand/screenshot

In an interview, Boris recalled “how beautiful and handsome Jasna was”, and revealed that he ended up in the hospital because of her!

I’ve known Zdravko Čolić since childhood, we often summered together on Šolta, the island across from Split, where my father had a base. He collaborated with many stars, but I never paid attention to those singers. In the 1970s, when I was 12 years old, I had an incident with Chola that I still recount to this day,” said Novković and continued:

He came to us with his girlfriend Jasna, a dancer from Lokice, who looked great. I’m hiding I climbed the wall of the building to spy through a small window and watch her take a shower. Then I fell, broke my arm and ended up in the hospital. Chola was laughing, what to say to a kid. He forgave me for that.”


Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 3 1 / 3 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 3 2 / 3 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 3 3 / 3 AD

00:50 ZDRAVKO COLIĆ CONFESSED AFTER 4 MONTHS! The singer was the only one to have a concert on the day of mourning: He shocked the public with his response Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD/Hello)

