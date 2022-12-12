“Today we will approve a very tough package of sanctions against Iran.” This was stated by the high representative of EU foreign policy Josep Borrell upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council. stressing that Tehran continues to deny that it has sent drones to Russia since the start of the war and claims it will not send missiles. Borrell also reiterated that the EU considers “the executions of demonstrators unacceptable” and that it will adopt a very strict position on the point.

“I had a long conversation with Iran’s minister of affairs on Friday evening. It was not an easy conversation: we talked about what is happening in the country, about the supply of drones to Russia, about the two executions. The EU will strongly condemn and we will do everything we can to support Iranian women and support peaceful protesters.”