Quiet start for banking sector stocks. Brilliant session start for Inwit. The euro jumped to $1.09.

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the session with fractional variations, in the wake of the negative closure of Wall Street, after the decision of the FED to increase interest rates by 25 basis points. The Dow Jones fell 1.63% to 32,030 points, while the S&P500 dropped 1.65% to 3,937 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-1.6% at 11,670 points).

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was down 0.12% to 26,493 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share was down 0.11%. Minimal variations also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.11%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,02%).

The Tokyo Stock Exchange recorded fractional declines. The Nikkei index lost 0.17% to 27,420 points, after fluctuating between a low of 27,175 points and a high of 27,462 points.

Il bitcoin it went over 27,500 dollars (less than 25,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it stands at just over 180 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP returning to 4.1%.

L’euro jumped to $1.09 after the Fed’s decisions.

Quiet start for banking sector stocksfollowing the indications of the FED.

The performance of UniCredit (+0,76% a 17,33 euro).

Brilliant sitting boot for Inwit (+4,72% a 11,86 euro). According to reports from some press agencies, the private equity fund Ardian is considering an offer on the company listed on the FTSEMib.

At the MidCap, the decline of Nora Industry (-4,21% a 18,87 euro)after the release of the 2022 budget data and the revision of the estimates for 2025.

The increase of . stands out in the STAR segment Unieuro (+5,84% a 11,23 euro). The company ended the 2022/2023 financial year with revenues down slightly, but in line with the guidance, which allow us to confirm the income and financial forecasts for the year just ended. Furthermore, albeit in a macroeconomic context that remains uncertain, the distribution of a dividend in line with the policy in force is currently foreseeable.

Definitely positive start for Remediation (+7,09% a 0,1268 euro). The company, the Lendlease Group and the banks have signed the binding and amending term sheets relating to the implementation of the Milano Santa Giulia development project.



