De Nora, record results in 2022

(Teleborsa) – Nora Industryan Italian multinational specialized in electrochemistry and in the nascent green hydrogen industry, closed 2022 with revenues up by 38.5% to 852.8 million euro, an adjusted Ebitda up by 50.6% to 126.7 million and a Net income up 34.9% to 89.7 million.

In approving the 2022 results, the BoD approved the distribution of a dividing equal to 24.2 million euro, corresponding to a coupon of 0.12 euro per share.

The guidance gets worse

“They emerge from the first annual report closed after the listing on Euronext Milan record results in line with the guidance announced – he declared Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer of Industrie De Nora -. 2022 marked a decisive ramp-up of the energy transition segment which today represents an example of “best in class” for production capacity of technologies dedicated to the generation of green hydrogen, leading De Nora to play the role of leader in terms of market share of projects active or under construction on the market today. Thanks to the orders collected, among other things, the current backlog allows us to have perfect visibility on the production activity of the Energy Transition division in the current year”.

The Board has updated the Strategic Plan now pointing to 2025 y revenues between 1,350 and 1,500 million (previously expected at 1,500-1,700 million euros) and a Ebitda adjusted of 250-280 million (Euro 230-270 million according to the previous estimate), with an incidence on revenues between 18% and 20% (previous forecast 15%-16%).