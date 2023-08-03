Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 3 August 2023

Strong sales on BPER Banca and BancoBPM. Negative tone also for Telecom Italia TIM after the publication of the half-yearly results.

The main indices of Borsa Italiana and the main financial centres they accelerate downwards and lose more than one percentage point.

At 10.15 the FTSEMib it was down 1.57% to 28,518 points, after fluctuating between a low of 28,470 points and a high of 28,830 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 1.51%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.96%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,58%).

Il bitcoin it dropped to $29,000 (just over €26,500).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it widened beyond 170 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP exceeding 4.25%.

L’euro it remains below $1.095.

Sales on banking sector stocks.

BPER Bank it is down by 8.12% to 2.762 euros. The institute has communicated the financial results for the first half of 2023 and has also provided precise guidance for the entire year. BPER Banca aims to close the year with an interest margin in the order of 2.8 billion euro and a net profit of approximately 1.1 billion. At the end of 2023, Common Equity Tier 1 is expected at 14%.

Il BancoBPM it lost 5.44% to 4.188 euros. The institute led by Giuseppe Castagna has communicated the financial results for the first half of 2023 and has updated the estimates for the entire year. Furthermore, the management anticipated that the Strategic Plan will be subject to review in the fourth quarter of 2023. On that occasion, BancoBPM will proceed to update the shareholder remuneration targets which may reflect the results achieved in terms of profitability and organic capital creation .

Telecom Italia TIM among the worst of the day (-3.17% to 0.2566 euros). The telephone company has released financial data for the 1st half and 2nd quarter of 2023. Telecom Italia TIM closed the April-June period with revenues and EBITDA better than the consensus. The semester ended with a loss. Debt is on the rise. The top management of Telecom Italia TIM confirmed the financial estimates for 2023.

Very bad day for Tenaris (-4,38% a 14,29 euro). The company has released its financial results for the 1st half and 2nd quarter of 2023. The numbers for the first half of the year showed a strong improvement in turnover and profitability. Tenaris’ management also provided some financial indications for the second half of the year.

Benefits taken up Iveco Group (-0.52%), after the strong increase achieved in the previous session.

Male STM (-4,3%).

All’Euronext Growth Milan iVision Tech non riesce a fre prezzo, on the day of its debut in the price list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at €1.15, for an initial capitalization of approximately €8 million.

