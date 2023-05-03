Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 3 May 2023

The institute led by Andrea Orcel has communicated the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023. A positive start for Saipem. In sharp decline Stellantis and Lottomatica

The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial centres they started the session with fractional progress, after the sharp declines recorded in the previous session. Traders await the Fed’s monetary policy indications.

At 09.10 the FTSEMib was up 0.79% to 27,841 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share earned 0.76%. Plus sign for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.4%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,38%).

I major US stock indexes recorded declines of more than one percentage point. The Dow Jones closed down 1.08% at 33,685 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.16% at 4,120 points. The Nasdaq was also in the red (-1.08% to 12,081 points).

The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for holidays.

Il bitcoin it stands at over 28,500 dollars (just under 26,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it remains at 190 points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP consolidating just above 4.15%.

L’euro it exceeded $1.1.

Immediate rebound in banking sector stocks.

UniCredit started the day up 5.37% to 18.572 euros. The institute led by Andrea Orcel has communicated the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023, a period closed with strong growth in revenues and net profit and better than the consensus of analysts. As a result, UniCredit’s management has improved its financial estimates for the full year 2023 and expects to distribute more than €5.75 billion to shareholders.

BPER Bank recovers 2% to 2.555 euros.

Positive start for Saipem (+0,66% a 1,293 euro), after the strong correction suffered in the previous session. The company announced that it has transferred the onshore drilling activities in Latin America corresponding to 44 drilling rigs to KCA Deutag. The consideration for the transaction was $40 million.

In red Stellar (-2,05% a 14,436 euro), after the release of data for the 1st quarter of 2023, the period closed with net revenues of 47.24 billion euros, up 14%. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport communicated that 125,805 cars were registered in Italy in April 2023, an increase of 29.21% compared to 97,365 in the same period last year. Strong growth in sales of Stellantis. In April 2023, group registrations amounted to approximately 43,000 units, an increase of 24.1% compared to the approximately 34.5 thousand cars sold in April 2022. As a result, Stellantis’ market share stood at 34.1 %.

Lottomatica under the spotlight, on the day of its debut in Piazza Affari. The stock began the day with a drop of 6.77% to 8.391 euros. The shares had been placed at 9 euros, resulting in an initial capitalization of 2.27 billion euros.



