(LaPresse) A boy was live extract from the rubble of a collapsed building in Jinderisin northwestern Syria, one of the hardest-hit areas since 7.9 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Teams of search and rescue, from all over the world, poured into the two countries. Rescuers – at work in freezing temperatures – they dig, sometimes with their bare hands, among the remains of razed buildings. The quake unleashed a wave of destruction that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, destroying thousands of buildings. Searches are made even more complicated by the aftershocks which move the rubble, risking causing further collapses. (LaPresse)

Feb 7, 2023

