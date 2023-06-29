Home » Boygenius get “dredged” in protest of Bill Lee’s anti-drag law
In March of this year, it was approved in the state of Tennessee legislation that Governor Bill Lee signed to put limits on drag shows. For this reason, the band Boygenius has used his concert in Nashville (Re:Set mini-festival) as a speaker against the anti-drag law, with which they have not only encouraged the public to oppose it, but have dressed in the stunning makeup and clothing that characterizes this artistic variant.

However, recently, a federal judge has qualified the bill as unconstitutional. Since its approval, the controversy has been served, raising criticism especially among music personalities. To name a few names: I have it y James McMurtry they also dressed as drag after the benefits that were achieved in a concert to raise money for LGBT organizations, in which they participated Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell o Hayley Williams (Paramore).

In addition to dressing as such, the group members shared their drag names: Queef Urban (Phoebe Bridgers), Lucille Balls (Lucy Dacus) y Sanit Tums (Julien Baker). Baker said live “to be happy with who she was but angry at all the people who made her feel small once.” For Baker this was one of the best ways to send all those intolerant people to wind up.

This is not the first time that Boygenius has taken the path of vindication. In April, during his performance at Coachellathey dedicated a minute of their concert to say: “trans lives matter, trans kids matter and abortion is cool. Fuck Ron DeSantis.

You can find more images in this Tik Tok:

