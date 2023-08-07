Syria, Israeli raid near Damascus: 4 soldiers dead – Last hour

Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded earlier today in Israeli attacks on the outskirts of Damascus, state media said, citing a military source.





“The Israeli enemy has carried out an airstrike from the occupied Golan Heights targeting areas on the outskirts of Damascus,” Sana said. The attack also caused material damage, the Syrian news agency added, saying that Damascus air defense intercepted some missiles.





Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Syrian regime positions and against Iranian forces and Hezbollah, allies of Damascus and sworn enemies of Israel. The Jewish state rarely comments on these attacks on a case-by-case basis, but says it wants to prevent Iran from establishing itself on its doorstep.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

