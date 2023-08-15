Božo Vrećo on the fight with epilepsy | Fun

Božo Vrećo found out that he was suffering from an incurable disease as soon as he became an adult, and all these years he has been successfully dealing with it.

One of the most influential artists of today, God’s Sackrecently spoke openly about his struggle with epilepsy, and he found out about the diagnosis when he was only eighteen years old.

“That was the first time I had a big attack and realized what I was suffering from. As in everything in life, I had to find some kind of strength. My synergy with God is indestructible and as such so strong that I can overcome anything. Everything that used to bother me, the fluttering of leaves in nature, spotlights in the studio, at concerts and standing in high heels, could have stopped me, but it didn’t,” Vrećo was honest, then he returned to his performances and to his mother Mili, who is the biggest support in life.

“My mother sewed most of the things for me, and the best things were in my childhood the fact that I grew up free. It’s great when your parent doesn’t clip your wings and supports you. Sevdah chose me. It’s not something I wanted, he chose me as his partner and as someone who will present sevdah differently from everyone else,” said the singer, who had previously openly said that he was very attached to his mother.



HE LEARNED THE DIAGNOSIS AT THE AGE OF 18: Božo Vrećo openly about the difficult struggle – I had a big attack and I realized what I was suffering from

“Support and endless strength, courage, love and care. The roles were reversed and in a way it was as if I was taking care of my own child. That’s how I was able to realize how strong the bond between mother and child is, how unbreakable and special it is. It overcomes all pains, fears and doubts. I was there, a constant that did not show fear, impossibility and wavering, I was as strong as a rock and you could rely on me with confidence and security,” he said at the time.

