Podcast: Barça suffer against Bordalás, Real suffer from injuries

The 2023/24 season begins with some not-so-nice themes in LaLiga. In addition to a very dubious new sponsor, there is also the two cruciate ligament ruptures at Real Madrid to discuss – and whether someone should and will come next to Kepa. Add to that a lot of excitement and even more stoppage time – especially between Getafe and Barcelona, ​​where the Catalans suffered under coach Bordalás and his instructions. FC Sevilla could also suffer soon – more precisely in the Super Cup final on Wednesday…

Listen to the 191st episode now at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts & iTunes, RTL+, Podigee, Deezer, PlayerFM, Castbox, PodBean or where else there are podcasts.

Chapter:

0:00: Greeting and preliminary banter
8:35: New places to visit, Almería-Rayo and Sevilla-Valencia
20:57: Barcelona excitement, Dembélé, Neymar and more
39:46: Mbappé, injuries and replacements
59:34: Atlético and their new sponsor

Follow TIKI TAKA:

LaLiga is back and with a lot to talk about: a dubious sponsor, two cruciate ligament tears, a lot of excitement and even more stoppage time.

14.08.2023, 23:28

