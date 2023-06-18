Bradley Beal moves to Phoenix Suns | Sport

Another ace came to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker!

Source: Profimedia

The longtime leader of the Washington Wizards, guard Bradley Beal (29), is moving to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. After 11 years since he came to the US capital as the third “pick” in the 2012 draft, Bill leaves as a three-time All-Star and an ace who will surely help the team from Arizona.

In return, Phoenix could send veteran point guard Chris Paul, guard Landry Shemet, several second-round NBA draft picks to Washington, and trade a number of picks with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal’s agent confirmed to ESPN that the transfer business is largely done. As soon as his client moves to Arizona, he will create a certain administrative problem for Phoenix, he will become the fourth player on the team with a maximum contract (along with Deandre Ayton in that group) and this means that Phoenix would be $117 million over the allowed tax cap. .

In the last playoffs, Phoenix was eliminated in the semifinals of the Western Conference, losing to Denver 1-4 in the series. The new team will have to immediately attack the title, because the Suns will have to pay 163 million dollars in salaries to the four players (Booker, Durant, Bill and Ayton) next season.

