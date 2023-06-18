Home » Bradley Beal moves to Phoenix Suns | Sport
World

Bradley Beal moves to Phoenix Suns | Sport

by admin
Bradley Beal moves to Phoenix Suns | Sport

Another ace came to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker!

Source: Profimedia

The longtime leader of the Washington Wizards, guard Bradley Beal (29), is moving to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. After 11 years since he came to the US capital as the third “pick” in the 2012 draft, Bill leaves as a three-time All-Star and an ace who will surely help the team from Arizona.

In return, Phoenix could send veteran point guard Chris Paul, guard Landry Shemet, several second-round NBA draft picks to Washington, and trade a number of picks with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal’s agent confirmed to ESPN that the transfer business is largely done. As soon as his client moves to Arizona, he will create a certain administrative problem for Phoenix, he will become the fourth player on the team with a maximum contract (along with Deandre Ayton in that group) and this means that Phoenix would be $117 million over the allowed tax cap. .

In the last playoffs, Phoenix was eliminated in the semifinals of the Western Conference, losing to Denver 1-4 in the series. The new team will have to immediately attack the title, because the Suns will have to pay 163 million dollars in salaries to the four players (Booker, Durant, Bill and Ayton) next season.

See also  Recovery, the check for Italy - La Stampa

You may also like

Super Cveta called out Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Lecco beats Foggia and returns to Serie B...

2023 “Beijing Writer’s Day” will come as promised,...

Avowed is not in alpha stage yet, lots...

Zvezda beat Partizan statement by Dusko Ivanovic after...

Review of Munlet “plays Devo” (2023)

Poor BMW, it hits the light pole in...

Greece, a survivor nails the Coast Guard: “It...

Spain won the League of Nations by winning...

Shipwreck in Greece, the boat stopped for 7...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy