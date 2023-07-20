Branko Lazić replied to Kevin Panter | Sport

Branko Lazić responded to Kevin Panter’s call-calls.

Branko Lazic he answered Kevin Panter’s calls regarding Crvena zvezda and the Belgrade Arena. The captain of Partizan wrote on Twitter about the decision of the red and white team to play in the biggest hall in the Balkans. In addition, he wrote “we set trends”, and then received a response from the captain of an angry rival.

Lazić posted a photo on his Instagram account from the match between Crvena zvezda and Budiveljnik when there were almost 25,000 people in the stands. “When we talk about trends – 24,232“, Lazić wrote and responded to Pantera via social networks.

The match in question was played on March 26, 2014 in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. Then, after extra time, Zvezda defeated Budiveljnik on the wings of an unreal game by Charles Jenkins.

