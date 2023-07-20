Home » maxi fall at the Tour de France – Corriere TV
maxi fall at the Tour de France – Corriere TV

maxi fall at the Tour de France – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Another big fall at the Tour de France. During the start of stage 15, the highly anticipated 179.0km Les Gets les Portes du Soleil-Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc le Bettex with the final uphill finish, a fan armed with a cell phone in an attempt to take a picture or making a video hit the American cyclist Sepp Kuss, of Team Jumbo Visma, causing him to crash. Numerous other riders fell behind him in a chain, including former Tour champion Egan Bernal, who however fortunately did not suffer serious consequences. The Danish Jonas Vingegaard also risked a lot for the yellow jersey, who was just behind his teammate in the group of the best. Luckily the leader of the general managed to avoid the fall in extremis by remaining standing on the bike. In yesterday’s stage another big fall had caused the withdrawal of 8 riders. (LaPresse)

July 16, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 10:23 am

