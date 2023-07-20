The Ballenas y Cantaoras Festival has arrived in Buenaventura

With the arrival of the humpback whale season in the Valle del Cauca Pacific, the Buenaventura District becomes the setting for the Whales and Singers Festival, which will take place in the Uramba Bahía Málaga Park until Sunday, July 23.

The Secretary of Culture, Leira Giselle Ramírez, stated that “we recognize the importance of preserving and safeguarding the ancestral traditions of our South Pacific. For this reason, we want to invite you to the sixth version of the Ballenas y Cantaoras Festival, which welcomes the whale season”.

The Festival, supported by the Government of Valle del Cauca, has a varied program for locals and visitors who want to celebrate the arrival of the humpback whales. Orality meetings, artistic presentations, concerts, shows of food ventures, traditional drinks and typical crafts, are part of the agenda that can be consulted on the social networks of the Secretary of Culture of the Valley @culturavalle.

That is why the Government of Valle and the Pacific Biosphere Foundation invited you to enjoy the natural wealth of the Valle del Cauca Pacific and paradisiacal destinations such as Ladrilleros, Juanchaco and Bahía Málaga.

traditions

The Fundación Biosfera Pacífico is the organizer of the Ballenas y Cantaoras Festival, a regional project that promotes the conservation of biocultural heritage in the Colombian Pacific, especially the Uramba Bahía Málaga National Natural Park, which in coordination with the Ladrilleros Community Council promotes the safeguarding of ancestral traditions, makes visible the relationship that exists between the culture of the communities and that of the whales, promotes knowledge, art, tourism, recreation and the economy in the Ladrillero territories. s, Juanchaco, Chucheros, la Barra and visiting tourists.

The programing

The Whales and Singers Festival reaches its sixth season with a program full of surprises and emotions.

The activities that began on July 18 will continue throughout the festive long weekend and this is how the II Orality Meeting “La ballena cantaora” is held until July 22 with the participation of Don Baudilio Carabali, Elena Hinestroza, Telmo el Decimero, Enfócate el Poeta, El Viejo Mario.

In addition, there are workshops and presentations on beaches, shops and restaurants in the communities of Ladrilleros, La Barra and Chucheros.

These activities are planned at noon in communities and at night in Tarima Casa de las ballenas.

Until July 21, the activity “Whale teacher: stories that whales sing, whale mutation, ancestral techniques of connection with whales” is carried out with the invited expert Esteban Duque de Chocó on Juanchaco beach at 9:00 in the morning.

Until July 22, “El tío Guachupez” will be presented, with the Community Cultural Magazine, songs of whales and ancestral stories from the Pacific, carried out by young people from the territory for the world (Activity supported by the Hilando Vidas y Esperanza Program of the United States Agency for International Development USAID, executed by the International Organization for Migration OIM).

The transmission is Live on the Social Networks @festivalballenasycantaoras at 5:00 in the afternoon.

On July 21, the “Concert performance ballenas y cantaoras” will take place, with singing, dancing, and music, on Ladrilleros beach at noon.

And from this July 20 to July 22 there will be dance presentations: Tumac, Tradiciones del Pacífico and Panas por el Pacífico.

There will be musical presentations, a sample of food, drink and typical crafts ventures, in the Casa de las Ballenas Ladrilleros Community Booth, at 7:00 p.m.

