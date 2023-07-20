Solar Power Generation Sees Surge in Investment and Impressive Semi-Annual Performance

Title: Solar Power Generation Investment Doubles in First Half of Year, Photovoltaic Companies Show Outstanding Performance

[City, State] – The investment in solar power generation has experienced a significant surge in the first half of the year, backed by strong financial support. Notably, photovoltaic companies have demonstrated outstanding performance, as indicated by their semi-annual reports and performance forecasts.

According to statistics released by the National Energy Administration on the evening of July 19, the power industry witnessed a substantial increase in investment during the first half of the year. Major power generation companies across the country collectively invested a staggering 331.9 billion yuan in power projects, marking a year-on-year growth of 53.8%. In particular, solar power generation received 134.9 billion yuan of investment, showcasing a remarkable year-on-year growth of 113.6%.

The photovoltaic sector, comprising 36 listed companies, has reported their performance forecasts or semi-annual reports for the first half of 2023. Out of these companies, 24 have displayed year-on-year growth or successfully turned losses into profits, constituting two-thirds of the total.

Analysis based on the lower limit of year-on-year growth in forecasted net profit suggests that Yijing Optoelectronics, Quartz, and Shangneng Electric are expected to achieve the highest growth rates within the sector.

However, stock prices in the photovoltaic sector have experienced a retracement since the beginning of the year. On average, performance pre-increase shares have seen a cumulative decline of 4.83%. Some individual stocks within the sector have even reached a low valuation range, with a rolling price-earnings ratio below 20 times. Prominent examples include JA Solar, Hengdian Dongmag, and Jiaze New Energy.

The substantial increase in investment and the impressive performance of photovoltaic companies signal a promising future for solar power generation in the country. These developments not only contribute to a greener energy landscape but also present lucrative opportunities for investors within the renewable energy sector.

With the continued financial support and growing public interest in sustainable energy, it is expected that solar power generation and the performance of photovoltaic companies will maintain their upward trajectory in the coming months.

