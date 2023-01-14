The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was put under investigation for the assault on the palaces of the Three Powers a Brasilia. He is suspected of being its instigator. The Federal Supreme Court, which is responsible for the investigation, has accepted the request of the Attorney General of the Republic, according to which there are sufficient elements to investigate Bolsonaro for inciting the revolt.



(afp)

It was the minister Alexandre de Moraes, the most active of the eleven judges of the Supreme Court, to decide to include him in the list of suspects. “In the last few years Jair Messiah Bolsonaro he became the protagonist of disinformation campaigns on the functioning of Brazilian institutions and the country’s electoral system”, reads the official deed. The post that the former president published (and then immediately deleted) on Facebook on January 10, two days after the devastation of Brasilia caused by about 3,000 Bolsonarists, in which he once again questions the regularity of the October vote that gave victory to Lula. “Having occupied the highest position foreseen by the legal system of the Republic, he has a prominent position in the ‘echo chamber’ of disinformation and has contributed to undermining the trust of a large part of the Brazilian population. It is in this perspective that the post must be judged”

Bolsonaro still in the US

Bolsonaro is located in Florida since December 30th. Attorney Frederick Wassefin a note, reiterates that his client “has always been a defender of the Constitution and of democracy, and behaved as such during his presidential mandate. He repudiates the acts of vandalism and the looting of public property committed last Sunday by infiltrators among the demonstrators. He has never had contacts or roles in those social movements that arose spontaneously in the population”.



(afp)

The inertia of the chief prosecutor and the request to Meta

It was not the chief prosecutor who signed the request on behalf of the Attorney General Augustus Arasbut his deputy, Carlos Frederico Santos, coordinator of the strategic group for the fight against anti-democratic acts, born after 8 January. Aras, nominated twice by Bolsonaro, is notorious for its inaction against possible wrongdoing by the former president, who, among other things, handled the pandemic irresponsibly. Bolsonaro’s interrogation has not yet been scheduled, but Santos has made a request to Meta to get deleted posts.