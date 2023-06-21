Brawl between parents during their children’s soccer match: manager loses a kidney

Monza Today 20 June 2023

Try to sedate one brawl between dads during the children’s soccer match. Dirigente loses a kidney and risks losing his spleen as well.

The dramatic episode took place during a competition for 8-year-old children. The manager of the Polis SGP team of the Seregno oratory (Monza) was attacked with a kick in the back during a fight between parents of children, during a soccer tournament between the Polis of Seregno and Muggiò.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon during a game in a children’s tournament. Returning home, the man felt ill and went to the hospital where he underwent delicate surgery to remove the organ and was hospitalized in intensive care. On Tuesday morning, his condition stabilized. The carabinieri are working to identify the person responsible for the assault.

