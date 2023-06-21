How to reverse sun-induced skin damage and how to prevent future damage

The sun can cause serious damage to the skin. Here are two surprising remedies to stimulate skin regeneration.

The sun has a beneficial effect on the human body and mood, however, excessive exposure can lead to unpleasant consequences. The desire to tan, which accompanies the whole summer season, exposes us to significant skin risks. Without the right precautions, in fact, it is inevitable to face painful burns.

Complete healing, which in the most serious cases may even take several weeks, does not eliminate damage to the skin. On the contrary, through special medical tests, even after many years, it is possible to easily identify the areas of the body subjected to such stress.

With increasing age, the heaviest repercussions concern the premature aging of the skin and the real possibility of developing dangerous melanomas. While it is not possible to go back in time, there are two solutions that can promote regeneration.

Young and healthy skin thanks to two incredible remedies: stop the damage caused by the sun

Damage from sun exposure is not reversible. For this reason, doctors recommend using a good protective cream before going out in the sun. There are different types, however, more and more often, people get the wrong gradation, they don’t distribute it correctly or they simply do without it. This trend, widespread especially among the youngest, should not be underestimated. Fortunately there are two remedies for stimulate deep healing of the skin and to prevent other consequences.

Regenerate the skin from sunburn – tantasalute.it The first thing you can resort to is thesimultaneous intake of vitamins E and C. Both possess the ability to neutralize free radicals, reduce the onset of tumors and strengthen the immune system. They can also be taken individually, however, their union guarantees a more effective solution. The second product that can be used is perhaps less known. This is safflower oil, extracted from the seeds of the homonymous aromatic plant. Its peculiarity is to be able to block the enzyme collagenase-1 which causes loss of collagen. Without it, it is impossible to keep skin glowing and supple. Signs of aging are more visible, as are sun-induced spots. After reading the indications on the product, it can either be spread on the skin, for a direct action, or introduce into your diet. It lends itself well to seasoning some summer dishes such as salads.

Remember that the indicated remedies are not intended to replace the doctor’s advice or the tests to be performed for prevention. The protective factor remains an essential priority.

