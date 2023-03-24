The former judge Sergio Moro, now a senator, was in the crosshairs of crime. The largest and most powerful cartel in Brazil, the First Capital Command (PCC), he wanted to kidnap him. He would serve as a hostage to be freed in exchange for the leader of the group Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, detto Marcola55 years old, in prison since 1999. Launched with an investigation at the end of January, the operation Sequaz led to the arrest of 24 search warrants, 7 preventive arrest orders, 4 temporary arrest orders; all performed in Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, São Paulo and Paraná.